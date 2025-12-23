Screenshot

A new dramatic video circulating online shows a violent car crash, with unverified claims on social media alleging it involved video game developer Vince Zampella.

Video: Dramatic Footage Shows Violent Car Crash; Claims Circulating Online https://t.co/51DkW674ve pic.twitter.com/rA0SJZIz8Z — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 23, 2025

⚠️ There is currently NO official confirmation from authorities, family, or representatives that Zampella was involved in the crash or that anyone identified has died.

Officials have not released names connected to the incident shown in the video. Viewers are urged to avoid speculation and rely only on confirmed information as details emerge.

The situation remains unverified and developing.