Video: Denver Apartment Fire Reaches Five-Alarm Level on Leetsdale Drive

Denver apartment fire crews are battling a massive five-alarm blaze at an apartment complex near Leetsdale Drive and South Forest Street, according to fire officials.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible as multiple fire units responded to the scene. Authorities have not yet confirmed injuries or the cause of the fire.

Residents were urged to avoid the area while firefighters continue efforts to contain the blaze. Updates are expected as the situation develops.