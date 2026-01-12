Video: Davisboro Georgia prison fight leaves at least three inmates dead, officials say

At least three inmates were killed during a prison fight in Davisboro, Georgia, after violence broke out inside a correctional facility on Sunday, authorities said.

Police said the incident involved a fight among inmates. One corrections officer was injured, and 12 inmates were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The injured officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is leading the investigation. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Davisboro Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said information remains limited as the investigation continues.