Video: Cranston Democratic Committee Chair Arrested on DUI Charge

Maria Bucci, chair of the Cranston, Rhode Island Democratic Committee, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, according to police.

Bodycam video released by authorities shows officers responding to the incident and conducting the arrest. Police have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the stop.

Bucci has not publicly commented, and the case will proceed through the legal process. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.