Gunfire in Caracas was reported by residents as civilians were seen running for cover in the streets of Venezuela’s capital amid ongoing unrest.

Video: Civilians are seen running for cover amid heave gunfire on the streets of Caracas https://t.co/X7IsKT4aKv pic.twitter.com/aqK4bnSahX — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 6, 2026

Witnesses described loud bursts of shots and explosions in central areas of Caracas during heightened security tensions following recent military actions and widespread reports of explosions in the city. Several sources have noted that residential districts near key government locations saw significant disturbances.

There has been no immediate official confirmation from Venezuelan authorities identifying the source of the gunfire or providing details on casualties or arrests. The situation remains fluid as more information is expected from local officials.

Authorities have not issued public guidance to residents at this time.