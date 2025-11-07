Thousands of Starbucks fans woke up as early as 3–4 a.m. to line up for the limited-edition bear cup, sparking fights, arguments, and chaos at stores across the U.S. and worldwide.

VIDEO: Chaos Erupts as Thousands Line Up for Starbucks Bear Cup https://t.co/oMY8Di7oTy pic.twitter.com/CXicziO8rf — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 7, 2025

Customers have been seen snatching cups, getting into heated confrontations, and rushing doors as supplies sell out instantly.

Some resellers are now listing the Starbucks bear cup online for $300–$500 each — fueling even more frustration.

Reports also accuse Starbucks employees of buying the limited cups before opening, leaving customers furious.