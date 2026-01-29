A car rammed into one of the entrances of the 770 Chabad Headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, according to authorities and video from the scene.

Video: Car rams entrance of 770 Chabad Headquarters in Crown Heights https://t.co/1cHZDVcOdc pic.twitter.com/lhD7zeOif9 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 29, 2026

Officials said no injuries were reported, and the incident did not result in harm to worshippers or staff inside the building. A suspect has been taken into custody, and police secured the area as they investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities have not released details regarding the motive, and the incident remains under investigation.