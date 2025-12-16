Video: Cable Car Incident in San Francisco Leaves at Least 14 Injured, Fire Department Says

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) responded to a cable car incident on California Street that left at least 14 people injured, according to officials.

Fire crews were dispatched to 1351 California Street, between Hyde and Leavenworth, after a cable car came to an abrupt stop, causing multiple passengers to be injured. SFFD said all 14 patients are being treated at the scene, with injuries described as minor to moderate.

Multiple ambulances were called into the area to assist with patient care, and emergency personnel remain on scene. Authorities have advised the public to avoid California Street between Hyde and Leavenworth as emergency operations and an investigation continue.

The cause of the sudden stop has not yet been released, and officials say the incident remains under investigation.