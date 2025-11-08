A double-decker bus struck a 3.7-meter-high railway bridge on Weston Street in Bolton, tearing off the entire roof, authorities said.

Video: Bus roof ripped off after double-decker crashes into railway bridge in Bolton https://t.co/RKDFkVmC1w pic.twitter.com/7P9wyytqmT — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 8, 2025

Greater Manchester Police have closed the road while emergency crews assess the damage and ensure the structure is safe. There is no immediate information on injuries.

The incident caused major disruption in the area as officers urged drivers to avoid the scene. This is a developing situation.