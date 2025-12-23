Video: Brown University Police Chief Placed on Leave Amid Scrutiny

The Brown University police chief has been placed on administrative leave, according to reports, following questions about the handling of warnings prior to a deadly campus shooting.

Sources familiar with the matter say a custodian repeatedly raised concerns about suspicious activity before the attack. Those warnings are now being reviewed as part of a broader internal and law-enforcement examination into whether proper protocols were followed.

Brown University has not publicly detailed the reasons for the leave or confirmed specific allegations, and officials emphasized that the matter remains under review.

The investigation is ongoing.