Published: 10 hours ago
Video: At least two dead, five injured after vehicle crashes into grocery store in Westwood

At least two people were killed and five others injured after a vehicle drove into a grocery store in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, California, according to authorities.

Video from the scene shows a heavy emergency response as firefighters and paramedics treated victims and secured the area. Officials have not released details about the driver or whether the crash was intentional, and no suspect information has been confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

