At least two people were killed and five others injured after a vehicle drove into a grocery store in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, California, according to authorities.

Video: At least two dead, five injured after vehicle crashes into grocery store in Westwood https://t.co/djrgYo5TsH pic.twitter.com/e9PN6a4AJV — Cedar News (@cedar_news) February 5, 2026

Video from the scene shows a heavy emergency response as firefighters and paramedics treated victims and secured the area. Officials have not released details about the driver or whether the crash was intentional, and no suspect information has been confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.