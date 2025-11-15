A massive explosion at an agrochemical plant in Ezeiza, Argentina, has reportedly left at least 15 people injured, according to early local reports.

VIDEO: At Least 15 Injured After Massive Explosion at Agrochemical Plant in Ezeiza, Argentina https://t.co/O4yKiK5R7K pic.twitter.com/q4KKMKmro3 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 15, 2025

Emergency crews rushed to the scene as large plumes of smoke were seen rising from the facility. The cause of the blast has not yet been determined, and authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.

More updates are expected as officials provide additional details.