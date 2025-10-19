Video: Armed Robbery at the Louvre Museum: Thieves Steal Jewelry and Flee the Scene

PARIS — An armed robbery took place on Sunday morning, October 19, during the opening of the Louvre Museum, France’s Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced. According to her office, several individuals managed to break into the museum, and jewelry was stolen, a source close to the investigation confirmed.

Braquage au musée du Louvre : des bijoux dérobés, les auteurs en fuite https://t.co/vsW8nKM49u pic.twitter.com/Vaxa1tHEdb — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 19, 2025

In a message posted on X, the minister stated: “An armed robbery occurred this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum. No injuries have been reported. I am on site alongside museum staff and police. Investigations are underway.”

The Louvre later announced it was closed “for exceptional reasons” as police secured the area and forensic teams began their work.

According to a police source cited by AFP, the suspects remain at large, and an assessment of the value of the stolen items is still ongoing.