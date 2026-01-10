Anti-ICE protesters reportedly breached another hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where they believe Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are staying, according to video and eyewitness accounts circulating online.

Video: Anti-ICE protesters breach another hotel in Minneapolis https://t.co/iN1hpNTAAN pic.twitter.com/yHCX1TjVlB — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 10, 2026

The incident comes amid ongoing protests in Minneapolis tied to recent ICE-related activity, with demonstrators targeting locations they associate with federal immigration enforcement. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the hotel breach or released details on arrests or injuries as of the latest update.

Officials have said investigations into recent protest-related incidents remain ongoing, and circumstances surrounding this reported breach remain unclear.