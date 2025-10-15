Video: Active Shooter Reported at Walmart in Evergreen Park, Illinois

Breaking: Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a Walmart in Evergreen Park, Illinois, on Thursday evening.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence surrounding the store. Details on possible injuries or victims remain unconfirmed at this time.

Multiple law enforcement units, including Evergreen Park Police and tactical response teams, have arrived at the scene. Shoppers and employees are being evacuated while officers work to secure the building.

Nearby businesses have been placed on temporary lockdown as a precaution, and traffic in the surrounding area has been diverted.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.