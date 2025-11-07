Six undocumented migrants were killed and three others injured after a police chase near Burgas, Bulgaria, ended in tragedy. Authorities deployed spike strips, causing the vehicle — which then flipped into a lake — to crash violently.

Video: 6 Undocumented Migrants Killed After Police Chase in Bulgaria https://t.co/g1wVaW5YL2 pic.twitter.com/YR8LpksjMl — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 7, 2025

The car was carrying 10 people, including a Romanian driver with Romanian license plates.

Officials say the survivors are from Afghanistan, and the incident is now under investigation as police examine human trafficking links.