News
Video: 6 Undocumented Migrants Killed After Police Chase in Bulgaria
Six undocumented migrants were killed and three others injured after a police chase near Burgas, Bulgaria, ended in tragedy. Authorities deployed spike strips, causing the vehicle — which then flipped into a lake — to crash violently.
The car was carrying 10 people, including a Romanian driver with Romanian license plates.
Officials say the survivors are from Afghanistan, and the incident is now under investigation as police examine human trafficking links.