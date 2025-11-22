A serious incident unfolded at the Port of Los Angeles when an electrical fire aboard a container ship triggered a reported explosion, leaving at least six crew members unaccounted for. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and search for missing personnel.

Video: 6 Missing After Electrical Fire and Explosion on Container Ship in Port of Los Angeles https://t.co/pwjGNPgtRP pic.twitter.com/OLt9cdYNeM — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 22, 2025

Witnesses captured video of thick smoke billowing from the vessel as firefighters battled the fire from multiple angles. Authorities confirmed that several crew members were safely evacuated, but six remain missing, prompting a full-scale search operation.

The Port of Los Angeles has issued safety warnings, restricting access to the area while emergency responders continue their efforts. The cause of the electrical fire and explosion is under investigation.

Officials urge families of crew members to stay in contact with port authorities for updates.