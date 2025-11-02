SCHERTZ, TEXAS — An 18-wheeler transporting vehicles was struck by a westbound train on the southern part of the tracks in Schertz, Texas, authorities reported.

Video: 18-Wheeler Transporting Vehicles Struck by Train in Schertz, Texas https://t.co/bdvfoNq3Rs pic.twitter.com/GnLbkQvW2D — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 2, 2025

According to police, the truck had been stopped on the tracks when the train collided with it. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the train did not derail.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to assess the situation and ensure public safety. Police said the incident caused minor traffic delays in the area but no further damage was reported.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led the 18-wheeler to be stopped on the tracks, urging drivers to exercise caution near railway crossings.