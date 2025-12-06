Video from Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe shows a chaotic and tragic scene after a vehicle struck a crowd, leaving at least 15 people injured. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the incident was an accident or an intentional attack.

Video: 15 Victims After Vehicle Plows Into Crowd in Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 6, 2025

Early reports circulating on X suggest the crowd may have been gathered for a Christmas festivities preparation event, though this has not yet been officially verified.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, treating multiple victims as police began securing the area and launching an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Officials in the French Caribbean territory have not released additional details, and the condition of the victims remains unknown.

This is a developing story.