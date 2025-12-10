Video from the scene shows chaos unfolding at Kentucky State University in Frankfort after an active shooter situation left one person dead and another critically injured. A third individual was reportedly struck and suffered minor injuries.

Video: 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Active Shooter Incident at Kentucky State University https://t.co/NtSfN31gnk pic.twitter.com/fGGxR64qD4 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 9, 2025

The shooting occurred inside Young Hall, a campus dormitory. Police confirm that a suspect has been taken into custody, but KSU remains on lockdown as officers continue clearing buildings and securing the area.

Students and staff are urged to shelter in place until the all-clear is issued. More updates to follow as authorities release additional information.