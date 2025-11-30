Vice Mayor Confirms Mass Shooting at Child’s Birthday Party in Stockton, California

Authorities in Stockton, California have confirmed that a mass shooting took place during a child’s birthday party, leaving multiple casualties. The confirmation came from the city’s Vice Mayor, who described the situation as “devastating” and urged the community to remain vigilant.

The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood where families had gathered for the celebration. Emergency responders rushed to the scene as reports of multiple victims—including children—began to surface. Police have not yet released details on the number of injured or deceased, and no information about the suspect or motive has been publicly shared.

Investigators remain on scene, and law enforcement is asking residents to avoid the area as the situation develops.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information is released.