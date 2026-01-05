Veteran Judge Alvin Hellerstein, 92, to Oversee Maduro Proceedings

Facebook

Judge Alvin Hellerstein has been assigned to oversee the case involving Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, according to court information.

Hellerstein, 92, is among the longest-serving active federal judges in the United States. The Orthodox Jewish judge currently serves on the U.S. District Court and has presided over numerous high-profile federal cases.

No further details have been released regarding scheduling or initial court proceedings. Updates are expected as the case moves forward.