A vehicle plowed into a crowd in Nunspeet, Netherlands, on Monday evening, leaving at least 10 people injured, according to police.

Photos: Vehicle Plows Into Crowd in Netherlands, At Least 10 Injured https://t.co/6qC6xoR0V5 pic.twitter.com/VIYydYMx9P — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 22, 2025

Authorities described the incident as a serious accident. Emergency services responded with three trauma helicopters and multiple ambulances, treating victims at the scene and transporting the injured to hospitals.

Police have not indicated that the incident was intentional, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances.