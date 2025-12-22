News
Photos: Vehicle Plows Into Crowd in Netherlands, At Least 10 Injured
A vehicle plowed into a crowd in Nunspeet, Netherlands, on Monday evening, leaving at least 10 people injured, according to police.
Authorities described the incident as a serious accident. Emergency services responded with three trauma helicopters and multiple ambulances, treating victims at the scene and transporting the injured to hospitals.
Police have not indicated that the incident was intentional, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances.