Valentino Garavani, the renowned Italian fashion designer and founder of the Valentino fashion house, has died at the age of 93, fashion industry sources confirmed.

Garavani was widely celebrated for his glamorous designs, refined tailoring, and signature red dresses that became synonymous with the Valentino brand. Over decades, he dressed royalty, Hollywood stars, and global dignitaries, helping shape modern haute couture with timeless sophistication.

Born in Italy, Garavani launched his namesake brand in the 1960s and went on to establish one of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses. His influence on fashion extended far beyond couture runways, and he remained an enduring figure in style and design throughout his life.

Tributes from designers and fashion communities began pouring in as news of his passing spread, marking the end of an influential era in international fashion.