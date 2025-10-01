Utah State University Bomb Threat: Explosion Reported on Campus

A Utah State University bomb threat triggered heightened security and police action after reports of a suspicious package on campus. According to KSL-TV reporter Erin Cox, police shouted “fire in the hole” three times before a loud explosion was heard. The scene has raised concerns among students, staff, and local residents as authorities continue their investigation.

Police Detonate Suspicious Package

Authorities on scene confirmed that the suspicious package was detonated as a precautionary measure. While no injuries have been reported, law enforcement officials are urging students and faculty to remain alert and follow safety instructions. Explosive disposal teams have been deployed to secure the area.

Student Reports and Emergency Response

Witnesses described moments of fear and confusion as emergency vehicles surrounded the area. Students reported being instructed to stay indoors until further notice. “We all heard the explosion—it was loud and scary,” one student shared on social media.

Ongoing Investigation at Utah State

Police have not yet confirmed whether the device was an active bomb or a false alarm. The FBI and local bomb squads are reportedly assisting in the ongoing investigation. Campus authorities are expected to release official updates as more information becomes available.

Community Reaction and Safety Concerns

The incident has left students and parents unsettled, with many questioning campus security measures. University officials have assured the public that student safety remains the highest priority. Classes may be disrupted depending on how long the investigation continues.