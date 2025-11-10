US Supreme Court rejects attempt to overturn same-sex marriage ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an appeal from former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis, who argued she had a First Amendment right to refuse issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples after the 2015 landmark Obergefell v. Hodges decision.

Davis, who was briefly jailed in 2015 for defying a federal court order, had asked the Supreme Court to reconsider the precedent that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The justices declined, leaving the ruling fully intact.