US Marshal Shot During Immigration Enforcement Operation in South Los Angeles

A U.S. Marshal was shot and injured during an immigration enforcement operation in South Los Angeles on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in the 400 block of East 20th Street, where federal officers were conducting an enforcement action. The marshal was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the LAPD and U.S. Marshals Service, responded to the scene. Streets in the area have been cordoned off as investigators continue to search for the suspect or suspects involved.

Authorities have not released additional details about the nature of the operation or the suspect’s identity. The investigation remains ongoing.