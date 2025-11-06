US Lawmakers Push to Question Prince Andrew Over Epstein Ties — Reports

U.S. lawmakers are reportedly pushing for Prince Andrew to be questioned by Congress regarding his long-scrutinized ties to Jeffrey Epstein, according to emerging political sources.

The move, if formalized, would mark a significant escalation in the ongoing international pressure surrounding the Duke of York’s past association with the convicted sex offender.

Officials in Washington have not confirmed whether a formal subpoena or summons has been issued. Discussions are said to be ongoing as part of wider efforts to investigate Epstein’s network.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and maintains he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities.

This is a developing story.