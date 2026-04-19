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US and Mexican Officials Killed in Crash During Anti-Cartel Operation
A deadly crash in Chihuahua, Mexico has left two U.S. officials and two Mexican officials dead, authorities confirmed.
The group was reportedly in the area supporting local operations targeting cartel activity when the accident occurred.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but all four were pronounced dead.
Officials have not yet released details about what caused the crash.
The incident highlights the risks faced by personnel involved in ongoing efforts to combat organized crime in the region.