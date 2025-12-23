An active shooter incident was reported at the Department of Motor Vehicles on Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington, Delaware, according to state police.

UPDATE (Video): Two Seriously Injured in DMV Shooting in Wilmington, ABC6 Reports

ABC6 reports that at least two people were seriously injured in the shooting. Authorities have confirmed that at least one law enforcement officer was shot inside the DMV. There is no confirmed information at this time regarding the suspect or whether there is a second civilian victim.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area as officers continue to secure the scene. The situations remains active and developing.