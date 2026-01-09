Update – Video: Portland shooting involving ICE leaves two people injured

A Portland shooting involving ICE left two people hospitalized after federal agents opened fire in east Portland, according to police and media reports.

Authorities said the shooting occurred near East Burnside Street and 141st Avenue. ABC News reported the location and confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Online, anti-ICE accounts circulated claims alleging that a 911 dispatcher shared details of a call for police assistance. Separately, a 911 call log cited by Border Patrol stated that a husband and wife who were shot nearly struck officers with a vehicle. Officials said the circumstances remain under investigation, and no official conclusion has been announced.