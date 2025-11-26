Updated information now confirms that D.C. Fire and EMS transported three gunshot victims from the scene, and that multiple National Guard members were among those shot near the White House on Thursday evening.

UPDATE (Video): 3 Victims Transported and National Guard Members Confirmed Shot Near White House https://t.co/r0j12kOWlj pic.twitter.com/yJVRAr7TQ6 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 26, 2025

The shooting occurred near the Farragut West Metro Station in downtown Washington, D.C., roughly one mile from the White House. Early reports suggested two National Guard members had been hit, but newer details indicate two—possibly three—Guard members were wounded. Their current conditions have not yet been released.

Authorities have not confirmed whether a suspect is in custody, and the situation remains fluid as law enforcement secures the area.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a public statement shortly after the attack:

“Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C. Homeland Security is working with local law enforcement to gather more information.”

Police are urging the public to avoid the area as the investigation intensifies.