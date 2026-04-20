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Update: Two Dead After Mass Shooting at Park in Winston-Salem

Published: 3 days ago
Update: Two Dead After Mass Shooting at Park in Winston-Salem

An update on the Winston-Salem shooting confirms that two people have died following a mass shooting at a city park.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the victims’ identities and ages have not yet been released.

The shooting took place near Leinbach Park, prompting a large law enforcement response.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents are urged to avoid the area as officials work to gather more details.

Published: 3 days ago
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