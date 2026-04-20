News
Update: Two Dead After Mass Shooting at Park in Winston-Salem
An update on the Winston-Salem shooting confirms that two people have died following a mass shooting at a city park.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the victims’ identities and ages have not yet been released.
The shooting took place near Leinbach Park, prompting a large law enforcement response.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Residents are urged to avoid the area as officials work to gather more details.