Update: Train from Glasgow to London Derails Near Shap, Cumbria

A major incident occurred early Sunday morning after a train traveling from Glasgow to London derailed near Shap in Cumbria. The 04:28 Avanti West Coast service came off the tracks at approximately 06:10 GMT.

According to early reports, none of the roughly 130 passengers on board sustained injuries, although several were described as shaken by the incident. Emergency services quickly responded, and passengers were transported to a nearby hotel for assistance and support.

Transport officials warn of significant rail disruption throughout the day. Avanti West Coast has advised travelers to avoid routes north of Preston as the line remains blocked while crews work to assess and secure the site.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.