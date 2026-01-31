UPDATE: Suspect barricaded on boat after shooting at Cedar Creek Marina in Mt. Juliet

Police provided an update on the active situation at Cedar Creek Marina in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, saying officers initially responded to an altercation involving an adult male who was threatening another individual on the docks.

During the search for the suspect, officers reported hearing gunshots and later located an adult male suffering from a gunshot injury. Authorities believe the suspect is now barricaded on a boat within the marina.

Tactical teams remain on scene and are actively working to make contact with the suspect. Officials have not released information on the condition of the injured individual or whether additional suspects are involved. The situation remains ongoing.