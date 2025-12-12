UPDATE: Starr County Sheriff Says Border Patrol Agents Struggled With Suspects Before Shooting

An update from ValleyCentral provides new details on the shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol agents in Starr County, Texas.

According to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol agents were involved in a physical struggle with suspects before shots were fired. Authorities have not yet released information on injuries, arrests, or the number of suspects involved.

Multiple law enforcement agencies remain engaged as the investigation continues. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area until the scene is fully secured.

Further updates will be shared as more confirmed information becomes available.

