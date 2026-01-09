Update: Reports of shooting at Minneapolis ICE shooting site

Reports of a shooting emerged at the Minneapolis ICE shooting site in south Minneapolis, where a fatal incident involving ICE occurred earlier this week.

Initial reports indicate gunfire near 34th Street and Portland Avenue, an area described as a newly established no-go zone that has been blockaded by agitators. Emergency responders were reportedly ordered to cancel and exit the area immediately.

Details remain limited, with authorities citing restricted communications. No official confirmation of injuries has been released as of the latest update.