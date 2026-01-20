UPDATE: Photos released of suspect in Portland police shooting

Police have released photos of a suspect believed to have shot two police officers in Portland, Oregon, as the search for the individual continues.

Authorities described the suspect as a Caucasian male in his mid-30s, with facial hair, wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. Police said he was also seen carrying a black backpack and a green shopping bag.

Officials warned the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and is believed to be carrying both a handgun and a knife. The public was urged not to approach the suspect and to call 911 immediately with any information regarding his identity or whereabouts.

The two injured officers remain hospitalized as the investigation and manhunt continue.