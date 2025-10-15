A U.S. Air Force C-32 aircraft carrying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared an in-flight emergency while over the Atlantic Ocean. The aircraft descended to 10,000 feet and reversed course toward the United Kingdom. The plane squawked 7700, the international emergency code indicating a serious issue such as engine failure, onboard fire, or a medical crisis.

The emergency was later confirmed to be due to a crack in the aircraft’s windshield. The plane made an unscheduled landing at RAF Mildenhall in the UK. All personnel aboard, including Secretary Hegseth, are reported to be safe.

The aircraft had been en route from Brussels, Belgium, where Secretary Hegseth had been attending NATO meetings. The U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

This remains a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.