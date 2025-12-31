UPDATE – Video: No Serious Injuries Reported in Willowbrook Mall Shooting; Multiple in Custody

Authorities say no serious injuries were reported following a shooting at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Officials confirmed that four people are currently in custody, and another individual is being sought. Investigators believe the incident did not escalate into an active shooter or mass casualty event, and only a single shot may have been fired near the mall’s food court.

State Police and officers from multiple agencies responded and quickly cleared the mall. The investigation remains ongoing.