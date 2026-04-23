Update: Mass Shooting at Mall of Louisiana Leaves 10 Hospitalized After Food Court Gunfire – Video

At least 10 people were hospitalized following a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, according to police.

Authorities said the incident appears to have been targeted, involving two groups who got into an argument in the food court before exchanging gunfire.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, transporting victims to nearby hospitals.

Law enforcement secured the mall and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials continue to gather details as the situation remains under active investigation.