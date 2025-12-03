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UPDATE: Liberty University Issues All-Clear After Bomb Threat Near Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia
Liberty University has issued an all-clear following the earlier bomb threat at the Large Traffic Circle near Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.
According to university officials, law enforcement thoroughly searched the area and found no threat. Normal activities around the stadium and surrounding areas have now resumed.
The incident had initially prompted alerts urging students and staff to avoid the area while authorities investigated.
This remains a developing situation, and the university says additional information will be provided if needed.