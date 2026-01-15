Update: ICE opens fire on man in Minnesota after alleged shovel assault

ICE opened fire on a man in Minnesota after he allegedly swung a shovel at a federal officer, according to law enforcement sources.

Officials said ICE agents were making contact with the individual during an operation when the confrontation occurred. Shots were fired after the alleged assault, and the man fled back into a nearby residence, authorities said.

The individual has been identified as a Venezuelan national, according to preliminary reports. His condition has not been officially confirmed, and authorities have not yet released a full public statement. The investigation remains ongoing.