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Update: Five Suspects in Custody After Deadly Mall of Louisiana Shooting
An update on the Mall of Louisiana shooting in Baton Rouge confirms that five suspects are now in custody, according to police.
Authorities said the incident left one person dead and five others injured.
Officials initially reported a higher number of injuries but later revised the total number of victims to six.
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a confrontation that escalated into gunfire.
Police continue to investigate the incident as more details emerge.