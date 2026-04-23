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Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured in Shooting at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge
An update on the Mall of Louisiana shooting in Baton Rouge confirms that one person has died and five others were injured.
Authorities said the incident appears to be gang-related, following an altercation that escalated into gunfire.
Emergency crews responded quickly, transporting victims to nearby hospitals.
Police continue to secure the area as they search for suspects and gather evidence.
The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine the full circumstances of the shooting.