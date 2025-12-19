News
Unsealed Epstein Files Reference Encounter With Michael Jackson
Epstein files Michael Jackson include a reference to an encounter between Jeffrey Epstein and the late pop star, according to recently unsealed court documents.
The documents do not allege wrongdoing by Michael Jackson, and provide limited context regarding the nature or timing of the encounter. No charges or new claims have been filed in connection with the reference.
Legal experts note that unsealed files may contain names mentioned without implication, and authorities have not commented further.