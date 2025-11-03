Unconfirmed Reports: Drive-By Shooting Injures Multiple People in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley

Unconfirmed reports suggest the mass shooting in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley on Sunday may have been a drive-by attack, with 3 to 4 suspects firing from a white sedan before fleeing eastbound on Saticoy Street.

Aerial footage captured by Sky5 showed a significant emergency response, including Los Angeles police officers, firefighters and a large crowd of bystanders gathered at the scene. Multiple victims were reported shot, though their exact conditions remain unknown.

Police have launched a search for the suspects and are urging residents in the area to remain vigilant. The investigation is ongoing, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.