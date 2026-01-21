UK House of Lords votes to ban social media for children under 16

The UK House of Lords has voted to ban social media use for children under the age of 16, approving a measure aimed at strengthening online safety protections for minors.

The vote reflects growing concern among lawmakers about the impact of social media on children’s mental health, online exposure, and data privacy. The proposal would require stricter age verification measures and place new obligations on technology companies to prevent underage access.

The decision by the House of Lords does not automatically make the ban law, as it must still pass further legislative stages and gain approval from the House of Commons and the government. Debate over enforcement, age verification, and platform responsibility is expected to continue.