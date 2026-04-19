UFO Claims Resurface as Congressman Says He Has Seen “Evidence”

Debate over extraterrestrial life has intensified after Andy Ogles said he has seen “evidence” related to UFOs.

The comments have sparked renewed interest in unidentified aerial phenomena, with some interpreting the remarks as a sign of growing disclosure.

However, no official confirmation of alien life has been made, and details about the referenced evidence have not been publicly released.

Government agencies continue to study UFO sightings, but the nature and origin of these objects remain unclear.

The discussion is ongoing as more information may emerge in the future.