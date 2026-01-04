News
U.S. Military Aircraft Continue Crossing Atlantic Toward UK
U.S. military aircraft crossing Atlantic were observed overnight as several C-17A Globemaster III transport planes departed from Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia and Campbell Army Airfield in Kentucky.
The aircraft are continuing eastbound flights toward the United Kingdom. No official explanation has been provided regarding the purpose of the movements.
Such flights are typically associated with troop transport, logistics, or equipment movement. Authorities have not issued further details.